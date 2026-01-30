47°
REPORT: Baton Rouge location of national clothing store known for jeans closes

Friday, January 30 2026
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Clothing store Madewell is closing its Acadian Village Shopping Center location, The Advocate reports.

The closure of the store, known for its jeans, leaves only one location left in Louisiana — at Metairie’s Lakeside Shopping Center. The company's website has been updated to remove mentions of the Baton Rouge store. 

Baton Rouge's Madewell, which was in the former home of Lululemon before the athlesure brand moved to an adjacent location, opened in 2022. 

Other Madewell stores have closed across the country. 

