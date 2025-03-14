Three arrested after shots fired at Grambling University

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University Police Department has arrested three people involved after shots were fired on campus.

Norris Kelly and Jyquarrius Brown were arrested late Wednesday evening and Travonte Spears was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened near Bethune Hall and resulted in a lockdown in the area until 4:04 p.m. No injuries were reported.