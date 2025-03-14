82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three arrested after shots fired at Grambling University

5 hours 8 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 11:33 AM March 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University Police Department has arrested three people involved after shots were fired on campus.

Norris Kelly and Jyquarrius Brown were arrested late Wednesday evening and Travonte Spears was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened near Bethune Hall and resulted in a lockdown in the area until 4:04 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days