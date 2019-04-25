Three arrested after Monday shooting in Waffle House parking lot

Photo: Wilbert Thomas Jr., Nakiya Slan, and Toussiant Whitfield

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested three people for their involvement in a Monday night shooting.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Waffle House parking lot on Highland Road near Blue Bayou. At the scene, authorities found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

As part of the investigation, detectives recovered video surveillance footage from the scene. That was when authorities learned an older model maroon SUV pulled into the parking lot. Soon after, the shooting victim's white sedan arrived and parked next to the SUV.

Authorities were able to observe a person walk from the sedan to the SUV. A few minutes later, the SUV is seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

At the scene, authorities found a large bag, commonly used for narcotics, inside the sedan.

Further investigation revealed the victim had arranged to meet “Will" at the location for a drug deal. The man was later identified as Wilbert Thomas Jr.

According to arrest documents Thomas, Nakiya Slan, and Toussiant Whitfield met the victim at the location. At some point during the deal, the suspects attempted to pay the victim with fake money. When the victim confronted them, Thomas allegedly shot the victim.

Thomas was charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon. Both Slan and Whitfield are facing principal to attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.