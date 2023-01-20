Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store

DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73, in a Family Dollar parking lot. Video from the scene appeared to show a minivan taped off in front of the store and numerous shell casings littering a grass lot across the street.

On Friday, the sheriff's office identified the shooters as 27-year-old Brandon Ellis, 20-year-old Armarius Williams and 18-year-old Marques Gipson. Deputies believe Gipson was walking out the store when the other two suspects confronted him, leading to the gunfight.

Stray bullets hit several parked cars and the side of a building. No one was hurt.

All three men were arrested Thursday afternoon. They faced several collective charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal use of a weapon.

The Ascension Parish School System said it locked down Prairieville Middle School at law enforcement's request as the search for suspects moved toward Airline Highway. School administrators did not close up nearby schools in Dutchtown as the situation "quickly" moved out of that area.