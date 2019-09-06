Three arrested after drugs, guns found during investigation

EAST BATON ROUGE - Three men have been arrested following a two-month narcotics investigation.

On Wednesday authorities executed search warrants at three different locations around the parish. The warrants were executed with the assistance of EBRSO SWAT, EBRSO K-9, and members of the BROD DEA Task Force.

Drugs seized included methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, and crack cocaine. Authorities also found five guns.

Evan Pitts was charged with three possession with the intent to distribute charges, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cedric Franklin charged with possession with the intent to distribute MDMA and heroin.

Tory Walton was booked for possession of MDMA, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.