Three allegedly stole catalytic converters, set fire to vehicles

Tuesday, September 28 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A trio of accused thieves allegedly set fire to multiple vehicles after stealing catalytic converters.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said three suspects had been arrested since Sunday:

-Mi’Keyce Williams, 18
-Rajanee Williams, 21
-Matthew Etheridge, 39

The fire department said two vehicles were set on fire but did not immediately say where in the city the crimes happened. 

Mi’Keyce and Rajanee Williams were both booked on charges of simple arson and criminal trespassing. Etheridge is charged with simple arson, criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property. 

