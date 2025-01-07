Latest Weather Blog
Three allegedly connected to shooting arrested after chase, crash in Shenandoah neighborhood
ST. GEORGE - Three men were arrested Monday after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into a tree in the Shenandoah neighborhood.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened on Woodland Acres Avenue. Deputies said two men opened fire on a house and the occupant inside shot back. No people were injured, but the home and vehicles were damaged.
Monday, deputies were executing a search warrant at the home of suspects Dylan Brownware, Kevin Davis and Ken Davison along Five Forks Avenue. Deputies said they saw the three leaving the house in a car and tried to stop them. Deputies chased them nearly a mile before their vehicle crashed into a tree. The trio got out and started running but were taken into custody.
Dylan Brownware and Kevin Davis were booked for five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated criminal damage to property, machine gun handling and resisting an officer. Both men have outstanding warrants.
Trending News
Deputies said Ashley Neal is connected to the investigation but was previously arrested for five counts of principal to first-degree murder. Ken Davis, Kevin's brother, is not believed to be connected to the shooting but was booked for machine gun handling and resisting an officer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Falling tree hit moving Jeep, sent it off the road; Zachary chef...
-
West Feliciana officials approve development of multi-billion dollar data center
-
Biden visits makeshift memorial on Bourbon Street after French Quarter attack that...
-
Lake Beau Pre creeper grabs neighborhood's attention
-
Mayor Sid Edwards addresses BRPD cadets at police headquarters on first Monday...