Three allegedly connected to shooting arrested after chase, crash in Shenandoah neighborhood

ST. GEORGE - Three men were arrested Monday after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into a tree in the Shenandoah neighborhood.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened on Woodland Acres Avenue. Deputies said two men opened fire on a house and the occupant inside shot back. No people were injured, but the home and vehicles were damaged.

Monday, deputies were executing a search warrant at the home of suspects Dylan Brownware, Kevin Davis and Ken Davison along Five Forks Avenue. Deputies said they saw the three leaving the house in a car and tried to stop them. Deputies chased them nearly a mile before their vehicle crashed into a tree. The trio got out and started running but were taken into custody.

Dylan Brownware and Kevin Davis were booked for five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated criminal damage to property, machine gun handling and resisting an officer. Both men have outstanding warrants.

Deputies said Ashley Neal is connected to the investigation but was previously arrested for five counts of principal to first-degree murder. Ken Davis, Kevin's brother, is not believed to be connected to the shooting but was booked for machine gun handling and resisting an officer.