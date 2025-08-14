Latest Weather Blog
Three alleged sex offenders arrested, accused of possessing, distributing child porn
LIVINGSTON — Three men accused of child pornography charges were arrested after a multi-month investigation in Livingston Parish.
Austin Fridge, 30, John Sullivan, 51, and Caleb Yates, 22, were all arrested on various child porn charges.
Fridge was booked for one count of distributing pornography involving a juvenile, as well as filming the sexual abuse of an animal.
Sullivan and Yates were both booked on 15 and 67 counts of child pornography, respectively.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard began investigating the three men in July and August based on tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
All three men were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.
Yates was booked on a $1 million bond. Fridge was booked on a $350,000 bond. Sullivan was booked on a $2.25 million bond.
