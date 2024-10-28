74°
Three accused of drug dealing, stealing guns arrested in Hammond raid

3 hours 12 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2024 Oct 28, 2024 October 28, 2024 4:12 PM October 28, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — Two men and a woman were arrested for drug dealing and criminal conspiracy in Hammond, deputies said Monday.

Breanna Brock, 26, Curtis Gilmore, 37, and Ryan Zimmermann, 34, are all being charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a stolen firearm and criminal conspiracy. Zimmerman is currently being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail on unrelated charges. 

Deputies first began investigating the trio on Sept. 6 when visiting a Creek Circle apartment complex for a welfare check. There, deputies said they arrested Brock after he assaulted them.

Gilmore was then seen leaving the apartment with drugs, which he eventually threw at deputies while leading them on a pursuit. He was eventually arrested in Ponchatoula.

Deputies seized eight pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, suspected fentanyl, more than 100 THC vape cartridges, a stolen gun, a large cache of steroids and almost $6,000 in cash.

Zimmermann was also identified as being connected to the drug ring, deputies added.

