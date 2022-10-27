61°
Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school
BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
Chief Dunn said State Police alerted the department about a threatening letter. The person accused of writing the message lives in another state and told investigators they had no idea how their name ended up on the letter.
Police said there was no legitimate threat to the school.
