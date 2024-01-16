32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thomas Morse Jr. sworn in as new BRPD chief - Watch it here

4 hours 6 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, January 16 2024 Jan 16, 2024 January 16, 2024 10:06 AM January 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The capital city will welcome a new police chief as Thomas Morse Jr. swears in Tuesday and officially accepts the position. 

Watch the stream on YouTube here:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days