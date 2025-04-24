75°
This week in history: 2010 BP Oil Spill
On April 20, 2010, about 40 miles off the coast of Louisiana a massive fire and explosion happened on the Deepwater Horizon.
More than 100 crew members evacuated into the dark of night and eleven people died in the fire. Over the next 87 days, upwards of 3 million barrels of oil spewed into the gulf. It was the largest marine oil spill in U.S. history.
WBRZ covered the impact into the fishing industry, the cleanup process and the lawsuits after.
