'This is a justified homicide;' Attorneys want teen accused of killing his father released

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys defending a teenager accused of killing his father earlier this month say their client is innocent, and believe he should be released from jail.

"This is a justified homicide," Attorney Jarrett Ambeau said. "This young man had no choice but to fight for his life."

Ambeau and Attorney Franz Borghardt are representing 17-year old Anthony Templet. He's charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of 53-year-old Burt Templet.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 3 at their home on Gray Moss Avenue. At the scene, authorities found Burt Templet "mortally wounded" with a gunshot wound in the head and torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Systematically abused by his father, over and over again," Ambeau said.

However, District Attorney Hillar Moore is not ready to take any action in the case, as he's still collecting evidence.

"More than likely this case will be presented to a grand jury within 120 days of the date of the arrest," Moore said.

Templet is being held on a $100,000 bond in a juvenile detention facility.