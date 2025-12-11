Latest Weather Blog
Third suspect arrested in fatal June shooting along Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead along Choctaw Drive in June.
Derrick Scott, 24, was arrested on six counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as one count each of illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Prenesha Wagner was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire in front of an after-hours club along Choctaw on June 22; several other people were also injured.
Police previously arrested a 15-year-old and 18-year-old Scott Strickland on principal to murder and principal to attempted murder charges.
According to police, Scott has an arrest criminal history of first-degree murder, battery, aggrvated criminal damage to property, gun and narcotics charges.
