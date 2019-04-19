Third storm death reported in Mississippi

Photo: The Neshoba Democrat)

ATLANTA (AP) - Officials say Mississippi's storm death toll stands at three after a man was fatally injured while helping cut a tree that fell on a house.

Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris tells the Daily Leader of Brookhaven that 63-year-old Freddie Mobley died from injuries after a tree trunk rolled onto him Thursday in the southwestern Mississippi community. Deputy Coroner Ricky Alford says the Brookhaven resident had made a few cuts on the tree and backed away when the trunk shifted before he could move. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Two other people who were killed while driving as severe weather moved through the South are also being counted as storm related deaths in Mississippi.

In Pell City, Alabama, 42-year-old Monica Clements died after a tree fell on her mobile home Thursday.