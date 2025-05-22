Third person arrested for helping escapee; suspect gave cash to escapee after jailbreak

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police arrested a third person accused of helping an escaped Orleans Parish Jail inmate.

Connie Weeden, 59, was arrested for being an accessory after the fact after investigators determined she provided cash to Jermaine Donald through a cell phone app. Weeden was in contact with Donald before and after the escape.

Donald still remains at large. He is one of five remaining inmates at large, with five already being caught.

Two others previously helped inmates on the run as well, State Police said Wednesday.