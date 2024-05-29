Third arrest made in retail check forgery ring out of Pierre Part grocery store

PIERRE PART — A Morgan City man was arrested for an alleged check cashing scheme at a Pierre Part grocery store, marking the third arrest in an investigation that started in February.

Justin Dale Adams, 46, was booked earlier in May by the Berwick Police Department before being transferred to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on identity theft, bank fraud, access device fraud, forgery and monetary instrument abuse charges.

This is the third arrest related to this particular check cashing scheme that dates back to November 2023, deputies said. Three individuals, including Adams, went to Templet's Grocery and cashed a number of checks that were returned from a financial institution as forged, deputies said.

Kristy Rulf, 46, and Rebecca Freer, 40, were also arrested in the forgery ring investigation. Rulf turned herself in on April 25 and Freer was arrested on March 20.