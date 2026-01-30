42°
Latest Weather Blog
Right lane blocked on I-12 East at Airline Highway exit due to flipped car
BATON ROUGE — The right lane of I-12 East and the exit ramp from I-12 East to U.S. 61 N. are blocked due to a flipped car.
The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. DOTD cameras show the car flipped upside down.
Trending News
EMS is on the scene; there is no information on injuries at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dilapidated building turns into a community hub, serving fresh produce to Napoleonville
-
Scammer convinces woman to buy several iPhones, cell provider responds to 2OYS
-
Cold weather isn't cooling down Mardi Gras in Denham Springs
-
BRPD hosts pastalaya fundraiser to support captain's wife battling brain cancer
-
Multiple people arrested following check fraud investigation, several others wanted
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...