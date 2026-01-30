42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Right lane blocked on I-12 East at Airline Highway exit due to flipped car

Friday, January 30 2026 7:16 PM
BATON ROUGE — The right lane of I-12 East and the exit ramp from I-12 East to U.S. 61 N. are blocked due to a flipped car.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. DOTD cameras show the car flipped upside down.

EMS is on the scene; there is no information on injuries at this time. 

