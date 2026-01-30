40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office locates runaway 16-year-old

2 hours 23 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 January 30, 2026 8:24 PM January 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has located a runaway 16-year-old.

Trending News

At 10:30 p.m., deputies announced the teen returned home. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days