'They beat him:' Family of inmate who died in EBR Parish Prison can't get answers, say body had injuries

BATON ROUGE - The family of a man who died inside East Baton Rouge Parish Prison is looking for answers about what happened to their loved one and says they are not finding any clarity.

Loved ones of Keith Brown reached out to the WBRZ Investigative Unit because they say no one has told Brown’s family the circumstances around his death. The questions only grew after the family saw his body.

"Only thing we know is that Keith was alone in a one-man cell, and he was by himself and he died and suffered by himself,” Brown's brother Kaleb Washington said. “I wasn't there to protect him as a big brother, and that hurts me.”

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Brown died Oct. 3 while in the infirmary. He had arrived at EBRPP for work release the day before.

"He was in there for not even a day,” Washington said.

He claims the family learned about Brown’s death from another inmate a day and a half before prison officials told them, and there wasn't much to tell.

"We ain't got no answers. I'm getting all my answers from a source that's in the prison."

Brown's family was looking forward to his release in May. He went to jail for armed robbery at 18 and had been moved around the prison system for eight years.

Once the prison released his body, the family was devastated once again.

"My momma, when she went to view the body, she said she had to sit there two hours to look at Keith because she couldn't recognize him. That's how bad they beat him to death. They beat him."

If this story sounds familiar, it's because the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported on a similar situation for another family back in August.

The family of Maressa Mays could not get answers about how she died after arriving at parish prison until her mother's phone rang.

"I got a call from an inmate in the parish prison and told me that they were beating my child," May's mother, Monica, told WBRZ.

Like Brown, Mays appeared to have visible injuries to their body. Washington says the funeral home director even pointed it out.

"He said Keith had a lot of trauma to the head and a lot of blows to his body," Washington said.

Wednesday afternoon, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates have died in parish prison in 2025.

EBRSO tells us Mays died of a fentanyl overdose, and Brown's death is still under investigation; however, they say Brown had a small abrasion on his forehead before he came to EBRPP.

An official cause of death will not be determined until a full autopsy, including toxicology results, is completed.