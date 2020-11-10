These area McDonald's will offer free breakfast to veterans in honor of Veterans Day

BATON ROUGE - Certain McDonald's locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are honoring those who've served in the military with a free meal on Veteran's Day.

Locally owned and operated Valluzzo Companies McDonald’s locations will provide free breakfast to Veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The complimentary meal will include a sausage biscuit, hash browns, and a coffee or soft drink. The special is available to veterans between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

All veterans must do to receive their free meal is mention this offer when ordering and provide ID upon request.

The following McDonald's locations are participating in the special:

-9470 Greenwell Springs Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70814

-1544 Harding Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807

-4979 Jones Creek Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70817

-720 Government St. Baton Rouge, LA 70802

-10330 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70816

-355 W. Lee Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70820

-8009 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806

-9959 Perkins Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1526

-2278 O'Neal Lane Baton Rouge, LA 70816

-10501 Burbank Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70810

-12387 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70811

-150 Lobdell Hwy. Port Allen, LA 70767

-200 Main St. Baker, LA 70714

-801 S. Vaughn Drive Brusly, LA 70719

-110 Rushing Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726

-31707 Hwy. 16 Denham Springs, LA 70726

-1939 Hwy. 30 Gonzales, LA 70737

-412 Marchand Drive Donaldsonville, LA 70346

-14985 Airline Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70817

-13496 Hwy. 73 Geismar, LA 70734