Theme, logo for Mid City Gras parade released

BATON ROUGE - On February 24, the second annual Mid City Gras parade will roll down North Boulevard.

According to a release, the theme of the parade is 'Peace, Love, and Nuts.' The logo was unveiled earlier this week.

The logo is centered around the Mid City Gras mascot, which is a squirrel, the release states. Krewes that wish to participate in the parade can apply online beginning in September.

Along with the parade, Mid City Gras officials are planning on hosting events in the fall and winter. Events will include a ball and community crafting sessions.