Theatre Baton Rouge will not run for an 80th season due to financial situation

BATON ROUGE — After its shortened 79th season ends in late March, Theatre Baton Rouge will no longer produce shows or educational programming because it can't afford to continue.

The announcement came in an email to patrons Saturday morning, less than a week before the theatre's production of "Xanadu" is scheduled to begin.

The theatre has been struggling financially since the pandemic, and even with a special fundraising campaign this past fall, cannot afford to have an 80th season.

"There is no feasible path that allows us to keep creating art under these financial constraints," the email said. "This is a decision we never wanted to make, and we do so with profound sadness, loss, and grief"

Theatre staff and cast members have been told about the shutdown. The theatre is planning to contact season subscribers and customers regarding ticket options.

"Xanadu" starts March 7 and runs through March 23. Tickets to that show are available here.