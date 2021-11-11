'The Young & the Restless' actor, Jerry Douglas dies at 88

LOS ANGELES, California - The actor who played 'John Abbott' for 25 years on the long-running CBS soap, 'The Young & the Restless" passed away Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

Jerry Douglas, 88, died after battling a brief illness. As of Thursday, an official cause of death has yet to be released.

Douglas began his career with 'Y&R' in 1982 and was a key member of the cast until his character was killed in 2006. After that, Douglas periodically made appearances as John Abbott's ghost until 2016.

Y&R took to social media to honor Douglas and extend sympathies to his family.

The daytime drama's verified Twitter account, posted, "Please join us in sending our condolences to the family of Jerry Douglas, known for his long-running role as the iconic John Abbott on the The Young and the Restless. He will be greatly missed by the Y&R family."

The beloved actor's given name was Gerald Rubenstein and the Boston native initially set his sights on earning a law degree in economics. But, eight months into law school, he ended up auditioning for acting roles and it wasn't too long before he scored enviable parts on popular television shows.

He guest starred on shows like 'The Untouchables,' 'The Donna Reed Show,' and 'Mission: Impossible.'

Douglas is survived by his wife, Kym, and three children, Jod, Hunter, and Avra.