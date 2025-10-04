The Walls Project celebrates Baton Rouge culture at Fall Fest BR 2025

BATON ROUGE — The Walls Project celebrated Baton Rouge culture at its Fall Fest BR 2025 event on Saturday morning.

The event, which lasted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC Howell Park, offered hands-on ways to learn about Baton Rouge art, agriculture and more.

Activities included garden rock painting, making sculptures from recycled materials, pottery and watercolor pigment making. Kids and families also had the opportunity to plant strawberries and fall crops, learn how to compost and use mulch.

Several vendors also attended the festival, offering fresh produce, health screenings, wellness checks and educational resources.

The Walls Project is an organization that encourages safe and healthy lifestyles through events, youth programs and more.