'The Wall That Heals' packs up after weekend in Baton Rouge

Sunday, March 23 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday, volunteers helped dismantle a replica of the Vietnam Memorial wall that was in Baton Rouge over the weekend.

"The Wall That Heals" travels the country and gives citizens across the U.S. opportunities to recognize people who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. 

The wall bears the name of more than 58,000 servicemembers who died in the war and honors more than 3 million Americans who served. The display also comes with a mobile education center.

The wall packed up and is heading to Texas where it will be open Thursday in Corpus Christi. 

