The story of LSU Football's unofficial barber

BATON ROUGE- At Draft Picks Barber shop in Baton Rouge, owner TJ Malveaux came up with the name of his shop with some help of a former LSU football star.

"Davon Godchaux went to LSU and now is with the Dolphins and always used to ask me to get him draft day fresh," said Malveaux. "That's their dream to go to the draft, but when I come in I see all these guys. They made my dream come true."

It started as a way to earn some extra money after teaching himself how to cut hair in middle school Now TJ Malveaux's work is broadcast on the world stage.

Throughout the National Championship season for LSU football, guys like Grant Delpit, Kary Vincent showed off his haircuts around the country.

"It's fascinating man. I can't grasp it. Watching growing up you wonder who cut their hair. Now it's happening where they'll be on ESPN with my cut," said Malveaux.

"There were players on the team that I saw they're fade and I thought it was decent so I would give him a try," joked All-American safety Grant Delpit.

"He the best safety in the country, but to me he is decent," Malveaux joked back.

The walls of Draft Picks Barber shop are full of photos, jerseys and memories of and with his high profile clientele. Guys like Jamal Adams, Mike Thomas, Ben Simmons and much more. Players and coaches from LSU, Southern, the Saints and much more.

"When Ben Simmons was here, it would be the guys on the court and all five guys just left out of the shop," said Malveaux.

The photos and jerseys all represent now only someone who's hair Malveaux has cut, but rather a friendship that was created.

"Sometimes they treat me like I'm a college student because the relationship and the vibe is so pure. To see them fufill their dream is priceless," said Malveaux.

**************

Watch the full story above and follow the reporter of this story Reggie Chatman on social media: