'The rumors aren't true;' No evacuations ordered for Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE - With evacuation rumors are swirling around Ascension Parish ahead of Barry's arrival, officials want to put your mind at ease.
No evacuations—mandatory or voluntary—have been ordered for Donaldsonville, or any other part of Ascension.
Rick Webre of the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security tells WBRZ the rumors of evacuation are not true. Residents can stay in the parish as long as they feel safe.
