'The rumors aren't true;' No evacuations ordered for Ascension Parish

Friday, July 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - With evacuation rumors are swirling around Ascension Parish ahead of Barry's arrival, officials want to put your mind at ease.

No evacuations—mandatory or voluntary—have been ordered for Donaldsonville, or any other part of Ascension. 

Rick Webre of the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security tells WBRZ the rumors of evacuation are not true. Residents can stay in the parish as long as they feel safe.

Follow more Tropical Storm Barry coverage here.

