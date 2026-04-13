St. Francisville man killed in apparent hit-and-run, deputies say

ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish deputies are investigating an apparent hit-and-run after a body was discovered on Solitude Road near St. Francisville on Sunday.

According to deputies, a passerby discovered the body of 25-year-old Delvin Whitaker Jr. of St. Francisville around 7:30 a.m. on Solitude Road. Deputies arrived on the scene to find Whitaker lying on the shoulder of the road with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Whitaker's family reported last having contact with him Saturday evening.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is working to identify the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.