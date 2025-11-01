The Red Cross Club of LSU installs free smoke alarms during Sound the Alarm event

BATON ROUGE - Student leaders from the Red Cross Club of LSU and other campus organizations installed free smoke alarms during their Sound the Alarm event on Saturday.

The Sound the Alarm campaign's mission is to reduce home fire deaths across Louisiana, with 70 people dying in residential fires so far this year, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

"This Sound the Alarm event falls just before Daylight Saving Time, making it the perfect moment to 'turn and test' your smoke alarms and help keep your family safe," a press release from the American Red Cross of Louisiana said.

The event offered free smoke alarm installations and helped families create home fire escape plans.

“The practice of changing your smoke and CO alarm batteries when you change your clocks should be second nature to all of us,” Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant Chief Bryan J. Adams said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office recommends that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms older than 10 years should be replaced and tested monthly.

Daylight Saving Time begins on Nov. 2 at 2 a.m.