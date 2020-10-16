72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: A.C. Lewis YMCA Summer Camp

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, June 20 2016 Jun 20, 2016 June 20, 2016 9:06 AM June 20, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 11-15 year old girls at A.C. Lewis YMCA Summer Camp.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days