The Louisiana Marathon kicks off, Friday

BATON ROUGE - For the ninth year, Louisiana Marathon runners and supporters are making their way to the capital city for an active weekend that kicks off, Friday, Jan. 17.

Nearly 7,000 to 20,000 marathoners are expected to participate in the events; participants include runners from nearly all 50 states and as many as ten countries.

A Marathon expo will be held Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center.

The next morning, races begin bright and early with a 5k and 1/4 marathon at 8 a.m.

Kids will enjoy a later Saturday morning race at 10:30 a.m., and activities continue, Sunday morning with a 7 a.m. 1/2 marathon and full marathon.

Click here for additional details on the big weekend.