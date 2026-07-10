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'The birthday shirt lives on:' Larry Selders' son honors late father by continuing family tradition
BATON ROUGE — State Sen. Larry Selders, who died at age 44 earlier this week, leaves behind two sons — 11-year-old Luke and 13-year-old L.J.
Luke, Selders' youngest, turned eleven on Thursday and paid tribute to his late father by wearing what the family calls "the birthday shirt."
Sen. Selders' fraternity brothers in Omega Psi Phi told WBRZ on Friday that State Sen. Selders wore the red polo shirt for his sons' birthdays for years.
Selders' wife, Kendra, posted photos on Luke's birthday proclaiming "the birthday shirt lives on."
"More Life," she added, highlighting the Selders family motto.
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