The Addis Volunteer Fire Department parade rolls through Addis

ADDIS — The Addis Volunteer Fire Department put together a Mardi Gras Parade Saturday that originally served as a fundraiser, now the parade has grown into a community tradition.

Rusty Hebert, the Assistant Fire Chief, says the parade started off by pulling wagons full of children to raise money for their department.

Now the parade has a lineup of Mardi Gras floats and they're no longer accepting funds. Hebert says it's more of a tradition for the Addis community to enjoy.

Hebert said not only do they showcase floats, but the department is trying to reel in potential volunteers to grow their crew.

"Just being out in the public like that and they see us. A lot of times they see someone they know and that's what gets people to join. I've been a member now for about 29 years of the fire department, but that's what got me involved so many years ago because I saw some of my friends and they joined and I was like I want to do that. It's been like that ever since," he said.

The Fire Department says their big wish is for the parade to grow bigger and better with each year.