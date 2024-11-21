64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thanksgiving meal giveaways being held in the capital area ahead of Turkey Day

1 hour 40 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, November 21 2024 Nov 21, 2024 November 21, 2024 9:33 AM November 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Thanksgiving is Nov. 28, and if you're looking for a hot meal to enjoy on that day of thanks or in the days leading up to it, there are several meal drives and giveaways being hosted each day. 

A full list of events is below. If you know of any event that is not listed, send its information, such as time and location, to news@wbrz.com.

Thursday, November 21
10 a.m. - 1900 Lobdell Boulevard, Baton Rouge: Turkey giveaway
11 a.m. - 5201 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge: Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
3 p.m. - 7202 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge: Turkey giveaway

Saturday, November 23
8 a.m. - 400 Ory Drive, Laplace: 600 turkeys to families in St. John the Baptist
10 a.m. - 4450 Mills Street, Zachary: 200 turkeys available, first come first served

Trending News

Tuesday, November 26
8 a.m. - 4643 Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge: Food distribution for clients of HOPE Ministries
12 p.m. - 4000 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge: Turkey and trimmings, first-come first-served

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days