Teyana Taylor to serve as Chief Curator for New Orleans Essence Fest 2026

NEW ORLEANS — Recent Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor will serve as Chief Curator at the 2026 New Orleans Essence Festival, the festival announced in a social media post.

"Along with her creative team, The Aunties are curating the moments, the surprises, and everything in between for one of the most celebrated festivals in the world," Essence Festival said Wednesday.

The festival runs from July 3 to July 5 at the Caesars Superdome. Tickets can be found here.

Taylor was recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "One Battle After Another," directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. She won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role.