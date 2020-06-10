90°
Texas Southern University offers full scholarship to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter

2 hours 17 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2020 Jun 10, 2020 June 10, 2020 1:33 PM June 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - On the day George Floyd was laid to rest, Texas Southern University offered a full-paid scholarship to his 6-year-old daughter.

The university announced on social media Tuesday that it would provide the scholarship to Gianna Floyd should she choose to attend the university. The offer came the same day Floyd's funeral was held in Houston. 

George Floyd was born in North Carolina and grew up in Houston, where he graduated from Jack Yates High School, which neighbors the university. Floyd later moved to Minneapolis, where he died on May 25 at the hands of police.

