Texas man arrested after allegedly traveling to Assumption Parish to have sex with teenager

NAPOLEONVILLE – A Texas man allegedly traveled to Assumption Parish to have sex with a 15-year-old.

J.D. Price III allegedly began communicating with the teen girl in August 2024. Deputies said they learned this after receiving a complaint from the girl's father.

Deputies added that Price was arrested about a year later in Houston before he was released to Assumption Parish custody on Sunday.

Price was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and child pornography.