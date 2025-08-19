93°
Texas man arrested after allegedly traveling to Assumption Parish to have sex with teenager
NAPOLEONVILLE – A Texas man allegedly traveled to Assumption Parish to have sex with a 15-year-old.
J.D. Price III allegedly began communicating with the teen girl in August 2024. Deputies said they learned this after receiving a complaint from the girl's father.
Deputies added that Price was arrested about a year later in Houston before he was released to Assumption Parish custody on Sunday.
Price was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and child pornography.
