77°
Latest Weather Blog
Texas judicial district: not enough people show up to jury duty
BRENHAM, Texas - A court in Texas reportedly did not have enough jurors show up to try a suspect charged with sexual abuse of a child.
A social media post made by the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office of Texas read four victims were ready to testify in the case and the court was fully prepared to start the trial, but not enough people showed up for their jury summons.
"We had to call and tell these victims that we could not go to trial," the post read. "More time they have to wait."
Trending News
"Please show up—our criminal justice system depends on it."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Beauregard neighborhood split on potential historic district label
-
6-year-old bitten by alligator Sunday says he didn't shed a tear after...
-
DOTD inspecting Mississippi River bridge; rolling closures to be expected
-
Police investigating apparent vandalism at pro-life facility near Baton Rouge abortion clinic
-
Lightning strike rips hole in roof of home in Magnolia Lakes