Texas handles Southern men's basketball

AUSTIN, Texas - The Southern men's basketball didn't have the magic of the Jaguar women's basketball team on Monday night.

Texas didn't let Southern stick around, beating the Jaguars 95-69.

Malek Abdelgowad led Southern with 17 points in the loss. Michael Jacobs added 11 points for the Jaguars.

Southern, now 4-5 this season, won't have to travel to far for their next game with Texas State on Wednesday.