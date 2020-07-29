Texas family found dead in home due to carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas - Four people died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday after a generator was left running inside their home in Edinburg, Texas.

According to Texas news station KRGV, Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres said officials were made aware of the situation at about 6:23 p.m. on Monday when a concerned neighbor called the police.

"Neighbors reported not seeing the family, so they were concerned and contacted the Edinburg Police Department," Torres said.

Officers rushed to the Woodstone Drive home and found five people inside of the residence.

"They also observed a running generator inside the home," Torres said.

Four members of the family — a 33-year-old adult, a 34-year-old adult, an 11-year-old child, and a 17-year-old child — apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by the generator.

Officers also found a 12-year-old girl who was still breathing. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

During their follow-up investigation, officers found another family with a generator running inside their home.

They came across another dangerous situation Tuesday, when officers found a generator near a home. A window was open, and carbon monoxide was being sucked inside the home.

First aid was provided to the family.

Edinburg authorities are now reminding all Rio Grande Valley residents to use care when operating generators and never place a generator inside a home.

"They release carbon monoxide, which is lethal and dangerous," Chief Torres said, adding that symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include fatigue, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

Click here for more information on generator safety from The Red Cross.