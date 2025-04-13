79°
Texas A&M sweeps LSU softball
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU softball team did not get off to a good start on its Texas road trip.
Texas A&M beat the Tigers 4-1 Sunday to complete the three-game sweep of LSU. With the loss, LSU falls to 35-8 overall and 8-7 in SEC play.
Tatum Clopton pitched well for the Tigers but got the loss after allowing four runs in five innings. Maci Bergeron had an RBI single in the top of the seventh for LSU.
The Tigers are back in action on Thursday in Austin against Texas.
