Texas A&M scores four in eighth inning to win rubber match over LSU

4 hours 52 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, May 04 2025 May 4, 2025 May 04, 2025 4:40 PM May 04, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

COLLEGE STATION - The LSU baseball team was four outs away from a series win over Texas A&M, but a Caden Sorrell three-run home run put the Aggies ahead for good.

The Tigers were up 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth with two outs, but a Jace LaViolette infield single brought in the third Texas A&M run. Two hitters later, Sorrell hit the three-run blast off Zac Cowan to put the Aggies up 6-4. In the top of the ninth, LSU would go down in order and lose 6-4.

LSU's Luis Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBI. Hernandez scored the other run for the Tigers.

LSU has now lost three of its four road series this season. The Tigers, 38-11 overall and 15-9 in SEC play, return home Tuesday to host Grambling in the last mid-week game of the season.

