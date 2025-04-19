81°
Test opening of Bonnet Carre Spillway scheduled for Monday ahead of rising water levels in river
NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting a test opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway ahead of heavy rains that could lead to the Mississippi River flooding.
The test will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The test opening comes ahead of the possibility that the Mississippi River flows at New Orleans could exceed 1.25 million cubic feet per second.
In the event this happens, a full opening of the spillway, which would redirect river water into Lake Pontchartrain, would be necessary to protect the New Orleans metro area and nearby communities from flooding.
In the capital region, water levels are already beginning to rise.
