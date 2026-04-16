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Central Police trying to identify man with information about hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot
CENTRAL — Police in Central are trying to identify a man who may have information about a hit-and-run that happened in the parking lot of Walmart.
Central Police said the hit-and-run happened at the Walmart along Sullivan Road on Tuesday night around 11 p.m.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or who the man may be is asked to call (225) 367-1254.
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