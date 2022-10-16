78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tennessee asking for donations after fans took down goal posts, threw them in the river after beating Alabama

7 hours 47 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, October 16 2022 Oct 16, 2022 October 16, 2022 11:23 AM October 16, 2022 in News
Source: Local 3 News
By: Emily Davison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - After a long-awaited win against the Crimson Tide, more than 100,000 Vols fans stormed the field to celebrate, taking down goalposts with fireworks exploding in the background.

No. 6 Tennessee's 52-49 win against No. 3 Alabama comes after a 15-year losing streak against the university, according to Local 3 News.

Video captured by the news outlet shows the massive crowd of fans taking in the Vols' first win against Alabama since 2006. Fans also made their mark by leaving signatures on the remains of the goalposts.

Tennessee has made an online fundraiser to replace the goalposts in Neyland Stadium. As of Sunday afternoon, they have raised more than $43,000. 

Redshirt senior Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to score the historic win.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days