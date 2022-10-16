Latest Weather Blog
Tennessee asking for donations after fans took down goal posts, threw them in the river after beating Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - After a long-awaited win against the Crimson Tide, more than 100,000 Vols fans stormed the field to celebrate, taking down goalposts with fireworks exploding in the background.
No. 6 Tennessee's 52-49 win against No. 3 Alabama comes after a 15-year losing streak against the university, according to Local 3 News.
Video captured by the news outlet shows the massive crowd of fans taking in the Vols' first win against Alabama since 2006. Fans also made their mark by leaving signatures on the remains of the goalposts.
Tennessee has made an online fundraiser to replace the goalposts in Neyland Stadium. As of Sunday afternoon, they have raised more than $43,000.
What’s left of one of the Neyland Stadium goalposts.— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) October 16, 2022
Pretty awesome all the signatures from #Vols fans. A game they will never forget.@Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/vsIxXlnILK
Redshirt senior Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to score the historic win.
Chase McGrath's 40-yd FG that sent Neyland Stadium into a frenzy. #Tennessee emphasized all off-season playing a full four quarters this year. They utilized every last second to end a 15-game losing streak against #Alabama. @Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/trdK6Qq0xe— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) October 16, 2022
