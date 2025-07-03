Tenant wins eviction, shares nightmare rental experience

BATON ROUGE - Bridget Richardson and her fiance moved into a house on Osborne Avenue in the spring. They have two young girls.

When they first moved into the house Richardson and her fiance cleaned, painted, made plumbing repairs, and installed linoleum in the kitchen. The house came without appliances.

They soon discovered the house did not have a proper connection for an oven/range and ended up selling the appliance to make more room. They now use an air fryer and a hot plate sitting on a stool to cook their meals.

"I thought it had proper safe connections for a stove, but it has no safe connection for a stove," said Richardson.

At night, Richardson spends time killing cockroaches and preventing them from crawling on her children. She also keeps mold spray handy to keep the mold from growing inside the bathroom.

"They don't take it seriously, they say they're not responsible for bug control," said Richardson.

The two-bedroom property is owned by 100 Fold, LLC and rent is $800 a month. The company attempted to evict Richardson and her fiance for withholding rent. Richardson kept receipts and a detailed account of what was cleaned and repaired in the home. Those details were presented to the judge who sided with Richardson.

One Hundred Fold, LLC owns several properties in Baton Rouge. At first, Richardson and her family was given the keys to a house on North 47th Street. She says that property was worse than the one they're in now.

"It smelled like death," she said.

One Hundred Fold, LLC, posts renovation projects on Instagram and YouTube. The property Richardson is living in doesn't look like it has been renovated and was rented to them as-is.

"I don't understand how they're getting away for doing this to people, they've been avoiding us the entire time you can't get in contact with them," said Richardson.

Now they're looking for a new place to live, one that's safe and not infested with bugs.

Last week, tenants filled the waiting room at a Justice of the Peace office on Monterrey Boulevard. All of them were renting 100 Fold, LLC, properties and were there for an eviction hearing. One tenant who spoke with 2 On Your Side was not evicted and instead given until July 5 to move out.

That tenant complained of plumbing and electric issues, utilizing extension cords to operate appliances. That tenant withheld their rent when their request for repairs were not addressed in a timely manner.

One Hundred Fold, LLC, did not reply to 2 On Your Side's requests for comment.