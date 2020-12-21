Teenager provides Christmas joy and toys for families affected by COVID-19

NEW ROADS - A teenager is doing what she can for families impacted by COVID-19, who are out of work with very little to spend for the holidays.



"Christmas to me is not really about presents, it's about helping and giving to others," Lexie Debeau said.



16-year old Debeau collected more than $2,000 to give to people in need to buy toys for their children.



"I think it's awesome, that there are people out there who want to help people like us," Meagan McCrory said.



McCrory is a mother of six and was laid off when the pandemic hit America. Like McCrory, Dulce Martinez was also laid off due to the pandemic and also has six children with very little to spend on presents this year.

"It would have been different than other years. The kids wouldn't have gotten as much, or nothing at all," Martinez said.

Lebeau has been collecting Christmas donations for the needy ever since she was 10-years-old.

When she saw the need for help especially this year because of the pandemic, she asked Big Brown Joseph for help, who is a well know fundraiser in the Capital City area.

"Let's make Lexie's Toys the most glamorous toy drive. I want it to be successful," Joseph said.

Lebeau's reward for doing all of this is something money can't buy.



"Just the satisfaction of knowing that I helped others. It makes me feel good," Lebeau said.

The teenager is now looking into turning her toy drive into a non-profit, so she can expand and provide even more for those in need.