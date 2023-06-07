71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager killed in single-vehicle accident in East Feliciana Parish

3 hours 43 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 June 06, 2023 10:42 PM June 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A teenager died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident, authorities said. 

According to sources, the wreck happened along Highway 10 outside of Clinton around 10:30 p.m. 

Trending News

No additional information has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days